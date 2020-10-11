UrduPoint.com
IGP Directs Police Authorities For Swift Solution To People's Legal Issues

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that swift solution to problems and difficulties being faced by citizens is one of the top priorities of the Punjab Police.

He has sent the instructions to all regional police officers (RPOs), city police officers (CPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) as well as capital city Police officer (CCPO) Lahore by a letter.

The IGP said that all RPOs and DPOs should start regular series of open forums at district and tehsil levels on the first working day of every month to ensure immediate resolution of citizens' problems.

He said that the district police teams should conduct a massive awareness campaign through local media and cable network to inform people about the date, place, and location before holding open forums so that more and more people could come to these forums and get their problems solved.

He further said that the presence of officers and staff of all concerned units of the police in open courts should be ensured in all cases while all command officers should personally hold open forums to ensure justice to the people by ensuring the solution to their problems.

He further said that the data of all the citizens appearing in open forums and the complete record of their applications should be kept regularly and if the problem is related to any other or adjoining district then the problem should be solved through mutual coordination and information sharing and relief should be provided. According to the details, the letter sent to all the command officers of the province stressed that all DPOs must review the progress report of the previous court in the follow-up meeting before holding the monthly court and all the requests submitted by the citizens and also monitor the steps taken to resolve them.

The letter further said that it is the responsibility of the supervisory officers to implement all the decisions and announcements made in open forums and to ensure timely action under their personal supervision by using all available resources in this regard.

