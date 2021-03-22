IGP directs police guides to respond complainant swiftly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman on Monday urged the police guides, deputed at police stations to respond the complainants swiftly.

The visitors should be treated in respectful way with all possible guidance so the negative perception of police among public could be changed, he stressed.

He passed these directions during his visit at rural zone police stations including Khanna, Lohibhir and Sahala. SP rural zone and other police officers were also present on the occasion.

The IGP inspected record of first information report (FIR) registration, front desk and cleanliness and hygenic conditions at the stations.

He made an interaction with the visitors and inquired about their issues.

He directed the police station staff to expedite actions against anti-social elements and promote police-public coordination to control crime in the society.

'FIRs should be filed on time and no lexity would be tolerated in that regard , ' the IGP warned.

Rehman further directed to improve cleanliness conditions at police stations to provide good atmosphere to the visitors as well as personnel.