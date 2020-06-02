UrduPoint.com
IGP Directs Police High Up For Effective Supervision Of On-going Anti-smuggling Operation

Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:16 PM

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi has directed police high ups to make their supervision more effective on covert and overt routes in the ongoing Anti-Smuggling operations

These directives were given to all Regional Police Officers from CPO in an online video conference held here on Tuesday.

In the video conference police officers briefed IGP about the steps taken as per Anti-Smuggling ordinance against the violators.

They also dwelt at length about the already established police naka bandies as well as the new steps to be taken against smuggling very soon.

They also briefed the IGP about the haul up and arrest made against Anti-Smuggling.

It merits a mention here that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police so far in the ongoing operations against smuggling has recovered smuggling commotion worth more than 550 million Rupees in international market which included Non custom paid vehicles, Foreign cloths, vehicles spare parts, mobile phones, electricity appliance and other items.

The IGP directed the RPOs to tighten the noose around the neck of smugglers particularly on unfrequented routes and bring to book those found involved in the menace of smuggling.

They were further directed to adopt stringent preventive measures on vulnerable routes in their respective border crossing points.

It had also been directed in the conference to equally come hard on the perpetrators and facilitators of those involved in smuggling.

