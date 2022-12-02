IGP directs police high ups to adopt proactive policing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari has directed the police high ups to adopt proactive policing for maintenance of law and order and protection of life, honour and property of the general public and preempt and prevent any misadventure of the miscreants well in time.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of Mardan police high ups at RPO office Mardan here on Friday.

Regional Police Officer Mardan, DPOs Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda and Mohmand, SP Operations Mardan and other high ranking police officers attended the meeting.

The police chief directed the participants of the meeting to fully sensitize the jawans about the impending challenges in line of duty and ensure through field commanders that all precautionary measures have been taken by wearing bullet proof jackets and helmets by them.

The IGP warned that strict disciplinary action against delinquent officials and supervisory officers would be taken if any cop found without bullet proof jackets and helmet on duty.

He made it clear that all measures must be taken to prevent life/loss of the police personnel and they must come out unhurt and successful in any action against miscreants.

The IGP directed for two layer security on all police naka bandi points so that in case of any emergency the culprits could not escape. They were also directed to further expedite the ongoing crackdown against extortion calls and local facilitators of extortionists and bring them to book at the earliest.

Likewise, they were directed to make close contact and collaboration with civil society, local communities as well as with public representatives for better image of police and wiping out crimes/militancy and their facilitators.

The participants were also directed to coordinate with the minority community and chalk out a special well calculated and comprehensive plan for their security.

Earlier, the RPO Mardan briefed the IGP about the security measures taken for ensuring peace and tranquility in the region. The IGP in light of the briefing directed for further enhancing the security apparatus in the region.