UrduPoint.com

IGP Directs Police Officers To Ensure Presence After 12 Pm In Jurisdictions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 06:40 PM

IGP directs police officers to ensure presence after 12 pm in jurisdictions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus has directed the senior police officers to ensure presence in their jurisdictions after 12pm for effective patrolling and reduce crime in the city.

The DIG (operations), SSPs, SDPOs, Zonal SPs and SHOs would remain present in the respective areas from 12pm to 5am morning to supervise the teams, he said while chairing a crime review meeting here at police lines headquarters, the other day.

He said he would pay visit in person to check the presence of senior officers at the spot and no laxity would be tolerated in that regard.

The meeting was attended by DIG Operations, SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, Zonal SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and 'Moharars' and front desk staff of police stations.

IG Islamabad asked all the participants to evolve a comprehensive policy with special focus to criminal elements and crime pockets.

He instructed the police station staff to ensure FIRs registration in time, adding that the front desk staff was bound to register the case of lost persons in five minutes, In case of delay the concerned officials would be responsible.

He said all those coming to police stations should be treated with respect and dignity.

Police counter would be set up at the Polyclinic and PIMS Hospital to facilitate the personnel, he added.

He said the Moharar strength would be divided into seven sections with weekly off for each personnel.

There would be at least three Jawans in the patrolling vehicle as well as on each picket during snap checking. All officers on duty must wear bulletproof jackets and helmets.

He directed the officers to expedite crack down on criminal elements and mobilize the recovery of stolen goods, including the arrest of those involved in henious crimes.

He further asked them to take measures to further improve public service delivery by providing speedy justice at the level of police stations.

He asked the officers to ensure merit and reveal black sheeps to improve performance of the department.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Visit Vehicle Criminals All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Oman announces two-dose vaccination as entry prere ..

Oman announces two-dose vaccination as entry prerequisite

14 minutes ago
 12,997 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

12,997 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Kateb Maktub reports 516 percent increase in Arab ..

Kateb Maktub reports 516 percent increase in Arab Author profiles

1 hour ago
 Digital Sharjah a forward-looking project to impro ..

Digital Sharjah a forward-looking project to improve quality of life: SDO Direct ..

1 hour ago
 Fazza Championship for Falconry &#039;Telwah&#039; ..

Fazza Championship for Falconry &#039;Telwah&#039; to soar high on 28th December

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Israeli Ambassador

RAK Ruler receives Israeli Ambassador

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.