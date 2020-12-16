IGP directs police officers to keep financial matters transparent

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani said that all RPOs, DPOs and other command officers should keep the financial matters of the districts very transparent and accurate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani said that all RPOs, DPOs and other command officers should keep the financial matters of the districts very transparent and accurate.

Through a video link conference held here on Wednesday, he addressed all the RPOs and DPOs of the province and issued various directions. Fateha was also offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs of APS Peshawar tragedy.

The IG Punjab said, "If any case of financial irregularity comes to light from any district, I will not show the slightest hesitation in sending it to the NAB for investigation." He further said that DPOs should make full use of the finance software designed by the IT branch for close monitoring of financial matters while letters regarding accountants should be sent to RPO and their inquiry should be conducted at RPO office instead of sending to districts. He said that accountants who are found guilty should be replaced and not only transfer to other district but also departmental action against them should be taken against them. He further said that those involved in corruption and abuse of power have no place in the force and action against them should be continued on priority basis.

He said that those who sent wrong statistics about crimes to the Central Police Office, explanatory letters will be issued to CPOs and DPOs and action against those responsible for non-satisfactory response will not be delayed. He directed the DIG IT not to enter the criminal records of the notorious criminals without national identity cards. He said that strict action should not be delayed against the elements involved in the sale and use of poisonous and raw liquor at Christmas while action should be taken against those who do one-wheeling and aerial firing on New Year's night under zero tolerance. He said that action should be taken against the violators of Sound Act. He said that in view of the advent of Christmas, RPOs and DPOs should prepare security plans under their supervision to protect the Christian community and their religious places as well as recreational places across the province so that the Christian community can live in peace without fear and danger and celebrate religious festivals with enthusiasm.

He added that checking through CCTV cameras, metal detectors and walk-through gates for entry into A-category churches should be ensured and additional traffic police personnel should be deployed to maintain uninterrupted flow of traffic and for the convenience of the citizens, the patrolling hours of Dolphin, Peru and other patrol forces should be made more efficient.

The IG Punjab appreciated the performance of Gujranwala, Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, Sahiwal, Okara, Faisalabad, Chakwal, Attock and DG Khan police in controlling crime and directed to maintain the same performance so that the process of protection of life and property of the people is further enhanced and improved to further reduce crime rates.

At the conference, all the RPOs and DPOs gave briefings on crime prevention and overall performance in their respective regions and districts, on which the IG Punjab directed to control crime in order to maintain the rule of law in the society. He said that full use should be made of modern technology to arrest the accused involved in murder, robbery and kidnapping for ransom. In addition to timely measures, all RPOs and DPOs should investigate the cases of women and children abuses under their supervision, while geo-fencing, forensic science and modern investigation tools should be used to investigate other serious crimes including murder and rape, he added. He said that special emphasis should be made to expedite the process of bringing the accused involved in these crimes to justice. He stressed that the operations against the accused, fugitives and anti-social elements should be intensified across the province. Arrest of thugs and drug dealers should be expedited.

The IG Punjab appreciated the efforts of Additional IG Investigation in preparing and organizing the RPOs Conference. He further said that the criminals involved in the heinous business of drug trafficking are the scourge of the society which should be eradicated and information based intelligence operations should be continued to ensure cleanliness of big crocodiles as well as small dealers.

Additional IGs, DIGs and other seniors officers were also present.