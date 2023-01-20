IGP directs police officers to make all-out efforts to address citizens' complaints

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan here on Friday directed the police officers of Rawalpindi region to make all-out efforts to address the complaints of the citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan here on Friday directed the police officers of Rawalpindi region to make all-out efforts to address the complaints of the citizens.

Chairing two separate meetings at Regional Police Officer (RPO) office and Police Lines, he directed the police officers to provide all possible relief to the citizens.

During the crime meeting at RPO Office, the IGP reviewed police performance, while in the other meeting held at Police Lines with all DSPs and SHOs of the Rawalpindi region, he instructed the police officers to control the crime rate in their respective areas.

The IGP ordered the suspension of Station House Officer of Rawat Police Station and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sardar Rawalpindi for implicating an innocent citizen in a murder case.

He also directed the RPO Rawalpindi to take strict departmental and legal action against both officers.

The IGP ordered SP Investigation Rawalpindi to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a detailed report.

Former SHO Rattaamaral Police Station Shakeel Ahmed has also been suspended for abuse of authority and poor investigation, while registration of FIR was ordered against Sub-Inspector Shabbir Ahmed.

The IGP directed the authorities concerned to establish CIA centers in all districts of the Rawalpindi region and develop them on modern standards.

The staff strength at CIA Unit Rawalpindi should be doubled and the center should be provided with more resources, he said and directed Commandant Sihala DIG Ashfaq Ahmad Khan to conduct a six-day training course on modern scientific methods of investigation and custodial interrogation in Sihala College for the personnel of CIA.

IGP directed the CPO Rawalpindi to take strict legal action under zero tolerance on the incidents of motorcycle theft and aerial firing in Rawalpindi and to personally supervise the crackdown against organized and professional criminals involved in such cases.

He warned the officers that if an official is martyred due to the negligence of a supervisory officer, "I would not hesitate to take strict action against that officer." The officers and officials who do not fulfill their oath to protect the life and property of the citizens have no right to stay in their seats, the IGP said.

He also ordered to accelerate ongoing operations in the Rawalpindi region against gangs and criminals involved in heinous crimes.

The IGP said that the SHOs as well as the circle officers would be held accountable in such circles where the crime rate would not be controlled.

Police should speed up their crackdown against land grabbers and their facilitators, he said, adding that special teams should also be formed to eradicate the menace of drugs from the Rawalpindi region and net the smugglers and drug peddlers.

Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that the basic responsibility of the police is to serve the citizens and ensure the protection of the life and property of the public.

He directed the Additional IG Operations to get certificates from all the DPOs that the dues and pension arrears have been paid to all the officials who retired in 2021 and 2022.

The IGP said that the SPs should spend most of their time in the field and bring down the crime rate in their respective areas.

The meeting was attended by the Regional Police Officer, City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, DPOs, DSPs and SHOs of all districts of the region.