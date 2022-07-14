IGP directs police officers to support districts admin in rain relief activities

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Thursday directed police officers to extend full support to the district administration in relief activities in view of heavy rains in different districts of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Thursday directed police officers to extend full support to the district administration in relief activities in view of heavy rains in different districts of the province.

He directed all RPOs, DPOs, police teams as well as traffic wardens, dolphin, Peru and PHP personnel to render all possible assistance to the district administration in relief activities.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that in areas with heavy rains, police officers should maintain close coordination with the district administration and rescue agencies while traffic wardens, dolphin officials and Peru teams should provide all possible help and guidance to the citizens trapped in the rains.

The IG Punjab said that police teams should be on high alert in all districts of the province including Rawalpindi where there was a danger of flood in streams and rivers.

He stressed upon deployment of additional teams to protect precious human lives in any emergency and said that all District Traffic Officers including CTO Lahore should take special measures under personal supervision to keep the traffic flowing on the highways in the rain and instead of sitting in the offices during the rains, the traffic officers should conduct field visits for smooth flow of traffic.

The IG Punjab issued these instructions to all the supervisory officers of the province in view of the ongoing spell of monsoon rains.

Instructing the officers, the IG Punjab said that police teams should play their full role in relief activities in areas where there was a danger of urban flooding and take joint steps with the administration to protect the citizens from power poles, wires and gutters in heavy rains.

He said that patrolling of riverine check posts should be undertaken by motor boats, adding that close coordination should be maintained with institutions so that there was no delay in taking timely action in case of emergency.