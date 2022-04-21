UrduPoint.com

IGP Directs Police To Ensure Establishment Of Peace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 05:20 PM

IGP directs Police to ensure establishment of peace

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muazzam Jah Ansari on Thursday urged the personnel of police force to utilize their best capabilities while performing their duties and ensure the establishment of peace at any cost.

He expressed these views while addressing police jawans during his one-day visit to District North Waziristan. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Bannu Ashfaq Anwar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Aqeeq Hussain were also present on the occasion.

During his visit, the KP Police chief directed police personnel to keep close contact with the people and besides taking practical steps for the resolution of their problems and hardships also ensure the provision of fool-proof security at any cost.

He said that the manpower and capabilities of the police force would be enhanced upto required standards to meet challenges in a better manner. He said that the establishment of durable peace in the region is the top priority of the police force and added that all available resources are being utilized to ensure the maintenance of law and order.

The IGP also directed the police high-ups to provide immediate relief to people in police related matters and make them part and parcel of their team against criminals.

He also visited different under construction installations and buildings of police.

Earlier, on arrival at North Waziristan, the police high-ups accorded him warm welcome and a strong and diligent contingent of police presented him guard of honour.

Related Topics

Resolution Bannu North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Law And Order Visit Criminals All Best Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Mazar-i-Sharif Mosque Explosion Kills 30 People - ..

Mazar-i-Sharif Mosque Explosion Kills 30 People - Reports

9 minutes ago
 Russian Court Postpones Wikipedia Trial Over Artic ..

Russian Court Postpones Wikipedia Trial Over Articles About Military Operation i ..

19 minutes ago
 DPO for strengthening of security for Ramzan, Eid ..

DPO for strengthening of security for Ramzan, Eid ul Fitr

21 minutes ago
 CS reviews implementation on Ramzan package

CS reviews implementation on Ramzan package

21 minutes ago
 Security arrangements for PTI rally at Minar-e-Pa ..

Security arrangements for PTI rally at Minar-e-Pakistan

21 minutes ago
 Secretary Public Prosecution Punjab visits Sasta R ..

Secretary Public Prosecution Punjab visits Sasta Ramzan bazaars

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.