IGP directs Police to ensure establishment of peace

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muazzam Jah Ansari on Thursday urged the personnel of police force to utilize their best capabilities while performing their duties and ensure the establishment of peace at any cost.

He expressed these views while addressing police jawans during his one-day visit to District North Waziristan. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Bannu Ashfaq Anwar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Aqeeq Hussain were also present on the occasion.

During his visit, the KP Police chief directed police personnel to keep close contact with the people and besides taking practical steps for the resolution of their problems and hardships also ensure the provision of fool-proof security at any cost.

He said that the manpower and capabilities of the police force would be enhanced upto required standards to meet challenges in a better manner. He said that the establishment of durable peace in the region is the top priority of the police force and added that all available resources are being utilized to ensure the maintenance of law and order.

The IGP also directed the police high-ups to provide immediate relief to people in police related matters and make them part and parcel of their team against criminals.

He also visited different under construction installations and buildings of police.

Earlier, on arrival at North Waziristan, the police high-ups accorded him warm welcome and a strong and diligent contingent of police presented him guard of honour.