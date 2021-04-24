UrduPoint.com
IGP Directs Police To Respond Complainants Politely, Swiftly

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 11:31 AM

IGP directs police to respond complainants politely, swiftly

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman on Friday urged the police guides, deputed at police stations to respond to the complainants in a swift manner

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th April, 2021) Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman on Friday urged the police guides, deputed at police stations to respond to the complainants in a swift manner.
“The visitors should be treated in a respectful way with all the possible guidance so the negative perception of public about the police could be changed,” he said during his visit to police station Sabzi Mandi. SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer and other police officers were also present on the occasion.

The IGP, during his visit, checked record of First Information Report (FIR) registration, front desk and also inspected cleanliness and hygiene conditions at the station.

He interacted with the visitors and inquired about their issues. He directed the police station staff to expedite action against anti-social elements and promote police-public coordination to control crime in the city. “FIRs should be lodged on time as no laxity would be tolerated in this regard,” the IGP warned. Rehman further directed the police officials to improve cleanliness conditions at the police station so as to provide good atmosphere to the visitors as well as personnel.

The IGP also asked the officials to be vigilant especially during the month of Ramadan and enhance security of mosques and imambargahs. He also asked the police to start awareness campaign against use of drugs and social crime.

