IGP directs police to review security arrangements in busy markets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Punjab, Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Friday directed the police officers of Rawalpindi region to review security arrangements of the sensitive place in busy markets.

During a crime meeting held here on Friday, the IGP instructed the police officers to launch targeted operations on daily basis against drugs, gambling, and other crime dens.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, District Police Officers of Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, and Talagang gave a briefing about police performance and crime rate in their respective districts.

The IGP expressing displeasure over the crime situation in Rawalpindi issued instructions to accelerate ongoing operations against criminals and anti-social elements.

Amir Zulfiqar Khan said that the officers who would fail to control crime rate in their respective areas would have no right to remain on their seats.

Police teams in plain clothes should be deployed at sensitive places in busy markets, the IGP said adding, the sense of security among the citizens should be strengthened by taking timely actions against the criminal elements.

Aamir Zulfiqar said that delay in registration of First Information Report (FIR) would not be tolerated and reply would be sought for delay in FIR particularly of robbery, theft and burglary.

He directed the authorities concerned to formulate a comprehensive strategy to net street criminals and resolve traffic congestion problems in Rawalpindi city. Indiscriminate actions should be taken against criminals, he added.

The gangs involved in car and bike lifting and snatching should be brought to justice and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against them.

The security plan of sensitive offices, educational institutions and other public places including places of worship should be reviewed.

Additional teams of tourist and traffic police should be deployed for the convenience of the tourists during the snowfall season in Murree, Aamir Zulfiqar directed.

The IGP said that strict action should be taken against officials who take bribe from hotels and harass tourists unjustifiably.

Crackdowns should also be launched to wipe out professional pickpockets' gangs, he ordered.