IGP Directs RPOs, DPOs To Resolve Issues Of Police Employees

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Monday instructed all regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) to ensure prompt resolution of issues faced by police employees under personal supervision

He issued these instructions to officers during a meeting with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office.

He issued these instructions to officers during a meeting with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office.

He said that resolving the problems faced by police employees and their families in a timely manner is a top priority. The IGP directed all officers to maintain close liaison with the force, take immediate action on welfare & discipline-related requests, and provide relief accordingly. He issued orders for providing relief after reviewing the requests submitted by police employees and their families.

Dr Usman instructed the Additional IG Punjab to provide merit-based relief on the promotion request of Constable Muhammad Rafiq.

He forwarded the request of Lady Traffic Assistant Nimra Ghulam Mustafa for provision of government accommodation to the CCPO Lahore for necessary action. The IGP directed the DIG Welfare to provide relief on the financial assistance request submitted by the wife of martyred constable Muhammad Ramzan. He instructed the AIG Discipline to provide merit-based relief on the discipline-related request of ASI Muhammad Amir.

The IGP Punjab forwarded the request for medical expense assistance of Driver Constable Hamid Ahmed to the DIG Welfare for immediate relief. He directed the RPO Gujranwala to provide relief on the transfer request of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Zubair from Hafizabad to Mandi Bahauddin and issued relief orders on other discipline, admin, and welfare-related requests.

