IGP Directs RPOs, DPOs To Resolve Issues Of Police Employees
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Monday instructed all regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) to ensure prompt resolution of issues faced by police employees under personal supervision
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Monday instructed all regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) to ensure prompt resolution of issues faced by police employees under personal supervision.
He issued these instructions to officers during a meeting with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office.
He said that resolving the problems faced by police employees and their families in a timely manner is a top priority. The IGP directed all officers to maintain close liaison with the force, take immediate action on welfare & discipline-related requests, and provide relief accordingly. He issued orders for providing relief after reviewing the requests submitted by police employees and their families.
Dr Usman instructed the Additional IG Punjab to provide merit-based relief on the promotion request of Constable Muhammad Rafiq.
He forwarded the request of Lady Traffic Assistant Nimra Ghulam Mustafa for provision of government accommodation to the CCPO Lahore for necessary action. The IGP directed the DIG Welfare to provide relief on the financial assistance request submitted by the wife of martyred constable Muhammad Ramzan. He instructed the AIG Discipline to provide merit-based relief on the discipline-related request of ASI Muhammad Amir.
The IGP Punjab forwarded the request for medical expense assistance of Driver Constable Hamid Ahmed to the DIG Welfare for immediate relief. He directed the RPO Gujranwala to provide relief on the transfer request of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Zubair from Hafizabad to Mandi Bahauddin and issued relief orders on other discipline, admin, and welfare-related requests.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three killed in road accident4 minutes ago
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar8 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father8 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI9 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator9 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)9 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki10 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II10 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon10 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..10 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar10 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal10 hours ago