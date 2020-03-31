IGP directs RPOs to ensure police officials' safety while combating coronavirus

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police, Dr Sana Ullah Abbasi Tuesday directed police high ups throughout the province to ensure safety of the police officials who were combating coronavirus as a frontline force and termed them real heroes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police, Dr Sana Ullah Abbasi Tuesday directed police high ups throughout the province to ensure safety of the police officials who were combating coronavirus as a frontline force and termed them real heroes.

He issued theses directives to all Regional Police Officers through a videoconference from Central Police Office here on Tuesday.

RPO's briefed the IGP about the problems being faced by the police officials deployed for safety and security of the people at the quarantine centers.

The IGP was informed the government had provided protective gears, masks, gloves and sanitizers to the police jawans.

He also asked the RPO's about the lockdown in their respective areas.

He said police jawans who were performing their duty along with the health workers in frontline should be provided best health care facilities.

The IGP hoped that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police would fight against the coronavirus with the same spirit of bravery which they exhibited in the war against terror.

On this occasion, IGP also announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the police officials who were discharging their duties in frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.