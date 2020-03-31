UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Directs RPOs To Ensure Police Officials' Safety While Combating Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 08:58 PM

IGP directs RPOs to ensure police officials' safety while combating coronavirus

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police, Dr Sana Ullah Abbasi Tuesday directed police high ups throughout the province to ensure safety of the police officials who were combating coronavirus as a frontline force and termed them real heroes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police, Dr Sana Ullah Abbasi Tuesday directed police high ups throughout the province to ensure safety of the police officials who were combating coronavirus as a frontline force and termed them real heroes.

He issued theses directives to all Regional Police Officers through a videoconference from Central Police Office here on Tuesday.

RPO's briefed the IGP about the problems being faced by the police officials deployed for safety and security of the people at the quarantine centers.

The IGP was informed the government had provided protective gears, masks, gloves and sanitizers to the police jawans.

He also asked the RPO's about the lockdown in their respective areas.

He said police jawans who were performing their duty along with the health workers in frontline should be provided best health care facilities.

The IGP hoped that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police would fight against the coronavirus with the same spirit of bravery which they exhibited in the war against terror.

On this occasion, IGP also announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the police officials who were discharging their duties in frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Same All From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

1 minute ago

UAE registers 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death: MoHA ..

31 minutes ago

Law on strategic commodities stock complements cou ..

31 minutes ago

OIC Rejects the Holding of Elections in the Occupi ..

38 minutes ago

Huawei Releases Its 2019 Annual Report

40 minutes ago

PCB confirms receiving Umar Akmal’s response

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.