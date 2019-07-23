UrduPoint.com
IGP Directs Senior Police Officers To Visit Police Stations

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 10:19 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan on Tuesday directed CCPO Lahore, RPOs, DPOs and SPs to conduct surprise visit to the police stations for checking staff's performance and attendance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan on Tuesday directed CCPO Lahore, RPOs, DPOs and SPs to conduct surprise visit to the police stations for checking staff's performance and attendance.

He said that cleanliness and paint work in police stations across the province should be completed by September 1, adding that after September 1, he would personally visit different police stations.

He expressed these views during a meeting at Central Police Office here.

The IGP directed the officers to write down their visit details in record book and officers should not give any other duty to the officials posted at police stations, he said.

He directed to speed up the crackdown against the drug peddlers who were spoiling the youth, and said that weekly report of the crackdown should also be shared with Central Police Office.

Arif Nawaz said that land grabbers and their supporters do not deserve any leniency. He said that all officers should ensure weekly meetings of operations and investigation branches to encourage the policemen deployed at police stations for further enhancing their performance.

During meeting Addl IG Operations Inam Ghani, DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, DIG Investigation Inam Waheed Khan and other senior officers were present.

