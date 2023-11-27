Open Menu

IGP Directs Tightened Security Measures For Anti-polio Drive

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2023 | 04:20 PM

IGP directs tightened security measures for anti-polio drive

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The Inspector General of Police in Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, has issued crucial directives to bolster security measures within the province for a week long anti-polio campaign that commenced on Monday.

The IGP ordered that it is imperative that all security protocols for the polio drive are rigorously implemented, particularly at the grassroots level within police stations.

Efforts must be made to establish a comprehensive security cover, employing inner and outer cordons to safeguard the polio teams operating in potentially sensitive union councils.

Special responsibilities should be entrusted to police commandos across all identified sensitive union councils, complemented by the deployment of plainclothes personnel alongside relevant law enforcement units.

A stringent watch through random checks, picketing, and patrolling is essential to vigilantly monitor suspicious activities and ensure the safety of the anti-polio efforts.

Effective communication and information-sharing mechanisms must be established across all tiers of security to fortify the anti-polio campaign.

District Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) should oversee the implementation of these security measures and ensure the presence of concerned Station House Officers (SHOs) in their respective areas.

