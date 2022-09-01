UrduPoint.com

IGP Directs To Adopt Measures For People-friendly Policing

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday said that measures were being taken at the police station level for people-friendly policing, in which the installation of CCTV cameras was at the top.

In a meeting with a 46-member delegation of the 31st batch of Senior Management Course at the Central Police Office, Karachi, the IGP said through these cameras it will be possible to closely monitor the behavior of police with public and the registration of people's complaints.

He said the safe city project under the government of Sindh and its initiation was also under consideration. Besides, the appointments of police officers with good reputation on important posts was also being ensured.

IGP Sindh further informed the participants of the delegation that all steps were being taken to make the operational and investigation duties of the police better and more effective.

The delegation was led by National Institute of Management (NIM) Director General Dr. Lubna Ayub.

The meeting discussed suggestions on matters such as the situation of law and order, people-friendly policing, its effects, anti-terrorism measures and making the operational and investigative responsibilities of the police more effective and efficient.

Earlier, DIGP Headquarters Sindh briefed the delegation about all the affairs and initiatives of various departments/units of Sindh Police.

On the occasion commemorative shields were exchanged between Sindh Police and NIM.

Senior officers posted in CPO including DIGP Headquarters Sindh were also present in the meeting.

