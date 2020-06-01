UrduPoint.com
IGP Directs To Chalk Out Online Police Training Programme For Police During COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi has directed police high ups to chalk out an online police training programme for police officials during Corona pandemic to be the 1st online training programme of its kind in the police history of Pakistan.

These directives were issued to the Regional Police Officers, Principals of police training schools and Directors of specialized Police training schools throughout the province in an online video conference held at CPO Peshawar on Monday.

In the conference different ways and means were discussed for imparting phase wise online training in police training schools to the force jawans during covid-19 pandemic.

As per 1st concept corona test would be mandatory for the jawans nominated for any kind of training.

Those having negative test will be called for practical training in the Training schools where they will undergo different phases of the said training as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the govt by observing social distancing in class rooms.

The guest speakers/instructors will give lectures to the trainees with the mobile App accordingly.

In this connection number of participants, duration of the training and requirements of online training were also reviewed.

In the video conference as per the 2nd concept, providing online training to the police officials through mobile App at their homes also came under discussion.

In this case the confronting problems and challenges such as non-availability of mobile services and internet facilities in some places were also discussed threadbarely.

IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi after detailed deliberations decided to provide online mobile training to the police jawans at their respective homes.

Police chief directed the Regional Police Officers to start preparation for launching the online training programme and complete all the procedural and technical aspects with due care at the earliest.

It is worth mentioning that it is the 1st online training programme of its kind in the police history of Pakistan.

For police different in-service training programmes play a pivotal role in enhancing their professional capabilities and over coming the emerging new challenges in a befitting manners and due to Covid-19 pandemic the training programme of the police force had badly been affected which necessitated to keep continue the training programme for the jawans as per the new development and requirements.

