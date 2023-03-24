UrduPoint.com

IGP Directs To Complete Process Of Departmental Promotions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2023 | 09:58 PM

In response to the letter sent by Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar to the Election Commission of Pakistan, Punjab Police has been allowed to hold sessions of promotion boards and promotion committees for departmental promotions

After the permission of the Election Commission, Dr. Usman Anwar presided a meeting regarding holding of the promotion boards, in which IG Punjab directed to complete the process of departmental promotions on vacant posts in Punjab Police and fill them as soon as possible.

IG Punjab directed that promotion board meetings for promotion from DSP to SP, Inspector to DSP and Sub Inspector to Inspector should be held as soon as possible.

Similarly, RPOs, CPOs and DPOs have been directed to conduct promotion boards at the earliest for promotions from constable to sub-inspector rank in their concerned districts and regions.

Dr Usman Anwar while giving instructions said that no obstacle would be tolerated in the way of promotion of employees eligible for promotion according to merit and seniority and strict action would be taken against delay or negligence in this regard.

During the session, IG Punjab inquired about the schedule of Promotion Board sessions from the officers.

IG Punjab directed that the promotion process be carried out in a transparent, impartial and seniority based.

He said that no effort should be spared to give promotion to the deserving officers and personnel because departmental promotion is their legitimate right.

He said that holding of promotion board sessions should be dealt with as a time limit case.

IG Punjab directed that Additional IG Establishment, DIG Headquarters, Establishment and AIG Admin should ensure the immediate holding of sessions.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed the AIG Admin to ensure that the departmental promotions of minister staff should be completed under personal supervision as soon as possible.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the holding of the promotion boards sessions and the completion of the record.

Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IG Logistics Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chauhan, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment Dr. Inaam Waheed, DIG IT Ahsan Younis, DIG operations Waqas Nazeer, DIG logistics Athar Ismail Amjad, DIG Welfare and Finance Ghazi Salahuddin and AIG Admin Ammara Athar along with other officers were also present.

