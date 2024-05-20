Open Menu

IGP Directs To Conduct Psychological Test Of Islamabad Police Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 06:20 PM

IGP directs to conduct Psychological test of Islamabad Police officers

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Monday directed to conduct a psychological test of officials deputed at Special Protection Unit (SPU) to improve the performance and mental capability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Monday directed to conduct a psychological test of officials deputed at Special Protection Unit (SPU) to improve the performance and mental capability.

A public relations officer talking to APP said that the initiative seeks to enhance the aptitude of officials within the Islamabad Police. The test included a special psychological examination committee, chaired by SSP Security Division, while SP CTD, SP Headquarters, and psychological experts were the members of the committee.

Police Officers from the Special Protection Unit (SPU) actively participated in the test.

The conclusion of the workshop saw recommendations formulated for resolving ongoing issues faced by officers.

Islamabad Police officials are always engaged in law and order duties in order to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens. Maintaining the law and order situation in the Federal capital, Islamabad is a challenging task, due to which the officials were facing not only physical but also mental difficulties.

In this regard, psychological tests of different division police officials were conducted. The purpose is to further improve the performance and solve the problems faced by the officials on a priority basis.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Law And Order Nasir From

Recent Stories

Commissioner directs DCs to be active in field to ..

Commissioner directs DCs to be active in field to provide relief to citizens

10 minutes ago
 Pope to visit Belgium, Luxembourg in September

Pope to visit Belgium, Luxembourg in September

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan debut at International Olympiad Informati ..

Pakistan debut at International Olympiad Informatics (IOI) 2024 in Egypt

10 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announces resu ..

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announces results of Matric, FA

10 minutes ago
 ICC prosecutor seeks Gaza 'war crimes' arrest warr ..

ICC prosecutor seeks Gaza 'war crimes' arrest warrant for Netanyahu

17 minutes ago
 Rupee loses 9 paisa against dollar

Rupee loses 9 paisa against dollar

17 minutes ago
Gold, Copper, Silver show upward trend

Gold, Copper, Silver show upward trend

17 minutes ago
 Murad focuses on critical environmental drivers of ..

Murad focuses on critical environmental drivers of stunting to control it

17 minutes ago
 What we know about Iranian president's fatal helic ..

What we know about Iranian president's fatal helicopter crash

17 minutes ago
 CJCSC, Australian Chief discuss regional security

CJCSC, Australian Chief discuss regional security

2 hours ago
 Xi Jinping expresses condolences over death of Ira ..

Xi Jinping expresses condolences over death of Iranian president

4 minutes ago
 TECNO Raises the Bar: 3 Years of Security and Patc ..

TECNO Raises the Bar: 3 Years of Security and Patch Updates Guaranteed for the C ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan