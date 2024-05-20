IGP directs to conduct Psychological test of Islamabad Police officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Monday directed to conduct a psychological test of officials deputed at Special Protection Unit (SPU) to improve the performance and mental capability.

A public relations officer talking to APP said that the initiative seeks to enhance the aptitude of officials within the Islamabad Police. The test included a special psychological examination committee, chaired by SSP Security Division, while SP CTD, SP Headquarters, and psychological experts were the members of the committee.

Police Officers from the Special Protection Unit (SPU) actively participated in the test.

The conclusion of the workshop saw recommendations formulated for resolving ongoing issues faced by officers.

Islamabad Police officials are always engaged in law and order duties in order to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens. Maintaining the law and order situation in the Federal capital, Islamabad is a challenging task, due to which the officials were facing not only physical but also mental difficulties.

In this regard, psychological tests of different division police officials were conducted. The purpose is to further improve the performance and solve the problems faced by the officials on a priority basis.