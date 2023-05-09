IGP directs to eliminate unapproved check posts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Monday issued orders to immediately eliminate unapproved police check posts across the province.

He directed to dismantle all unapproved police posts in Punjab and submit compliance report to central Police office within two days.

The IG Punjab directed DIG Operations Lahore, all CPOs and DPOs not to establish any police post without obtaining the prior approval of the IG Punjab and the respective RPOs of their districts. Furthermore, he said that, for setting up checkpoints in all districts, the concerned RPOs will have to take permission from IG Punjab by May 9.

Dr Usman Anwar said that the establishment of front desk and and installation of CCTV cameras would be ensured at all police check posts established after the approval.

He said that there shall no lockups in the police check posts but if the concerned police station was 50 kilometers away, then concerned RPOs could establish lockups with installation of CCTV cameras after approval of IG Punjab.

He said that CCTV cameras installed in lockups should be fully functional for effective monitoring.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed that all arrests and investigations would be undertaken in the respective police stations.

He said that the establishment of front desk and installation of CCTV cameras at the approved police posts should be completed by May 10.

The IG Punjab expressed that that the purpose of police checkpoints was to ensure quick response against criminal activities of crime and drug trafficking, kite flying, arrest of proclaimed offenders.

AIG Operations on behalf of Dr. Usman Anwar issued notification of above instructions to DIG Operations Lahore, all CPOs and DPOs.