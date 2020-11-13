UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Directs To Engage Personalities With Good Repute In Conciliatory Committees

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

IGP directs to engage personalities with good repute in conciliatory committees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has directed to engage well-reputed personalities in conciliatory committees who may help police in resolving the issues of citizens more effectively.

IGP in his directions to DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has asked to engage the notables of the various areas in policing affairs who may help police in resolving the cases of petty nature.

Following these directions, the DIG (Operations) overall reviewed the performance of the conciliatory committees established at the level of police stations and expressed satisfaction on it.

The conciliatory committees have the mandate to settle four kinds of conflicts, i.e. domestic, property, brawls, transaction and trade.

During the ongoing year, the conciliatory committees received 1204 applications of which 1089 were settled while remaining 115 are under process.

Of these applications, 371 were related to family matters, 196 to brawls, 154 to property disputes, 252 to trade or business matters, 105 to tenants' issues and 116 of miscellaneous nature.

The DIG (Operations) was told that these committees have a total 458 members including women who are performing vital role in resolving the matters of people with the help and cooperation of local police.

He said that police is responsible for maintaining law and order and people should also cooperate with it in efforts to combat crime as well as anti-social elements.

He said these bodies are helpful in easing the burden of police and hoped that their performance would further improve in future.

The DIG (Operations) said that police in the capital territory need unflinching support from residents and all other segments of society and such committees would be helpful to bridge the gap between police and public

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Business Law And Order May Women Family All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah museums awarded ‘Accessible for Disabili ..

38 minutes ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Sindh’s Talha ..

40 minutes ago

CTD arrests two most wanted terrorists in Karachi

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PHC CJ ..

1 hour ago

PM says successive govts completely neglected Balo ..

1 hour ago

Training of Trainers on Business Models for Calf R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.