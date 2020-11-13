IGP directs to engage personalities with good repute in conciliatory committees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has directed to engage well-reputed personalities in conciliatory committees who may help police in resolving the issues of citizens more effectively.

IGP in his directions to DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has asked to engage the notables of the various areas in policing affairs who may help police in resolving the cases of petty nature.

Following these directions, the DIG (Operations) overall reviewed the performance of the conciliatory committees established at the level of police stations and expressed satisfaction on it.

The conciliatory committees have the mandate to settle four kinds of conflicts, i.e. domestic, property, brawls, transaction and trade.

During the ongoing year, the conciliatory committees received 1204 applications of which 1089 were settled while remaining 115 are under process.

Of these applications, 371 were related to family matters, 196 to brawls, 154 to property disputes, 252 to trade or business matters, 105 to tenants' issues and 116 of miscellaneous nature.

The DIG (Operations) was told that these committees have a total 458 members including women who are performing vital role in resolving the matters of people with the help and cooperation of local police.

He said that police is responsible for maintaining law and order and people should also cooperate with it in efforts to combat crime as well as anti-social elements.

He said these bodies are helpful in easing the burden of police and hoped that their performance would further improve in future.

The DIG (Operations) said that police in the capital territory need unflinching support from residents and all other segments of society and such committees would be helpful to bridge the gap between police and public