IGP directs to ensure implementation on NAP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Wednesday said that all available resources should be utilized to maintain law and order and expedite implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) to eliminate criminal elements.

He said that timely acquisition of intelligence was key in curbing the activities of anti-social elements so police teams should strengthen their intelligence network and make information sharing system more active. Timely steps could be taken to thwart heinous intentions of terrorists, he added.

He expressed these views while directing officers during a meeting on implementation of NAP at the Central Police Office.

The IGP stressed upon security plan and surveillance of all sensitive places and directed supervisory officers to visit field areas for regular monitoring of security measures.

He said that the activities of persons belonging to banned organizations included in the Fourth schedule should be closely monitored and strict legal action should be taken against those responsible for any attempt to disrupt the peace, he maintained.

Rao Sardar said that strict implementation of Tenancy Registration Act and Loudspeaker Act was a matter of urgency so delay in legal proceedings against violators would not be tolerated.

During the meeting, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan and Additional IG CTD Waseem Ahmad Khan briefed about the implementation of NAP.

The IGP directed that crackdown on display of arms, aerial firing and illegal and unlicensed arms should be intensified.

He added to conduct combing, search and intelligence based operations around slums, railway stations, bus stands, hotels and other sensitive places and reports of these operations should be sent to the Central Police Office regularly. The Addl IG Operations Punjab also provided details of joint combing, search and intelligence based operations during the last three months.