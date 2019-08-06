IGP directs to finalize security arrangements

LAHORE, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) ::Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz Khan on Monday said that RPOs, CPOs and DPOs should ensure all possible measures for the security of sensitive Mosques, Imam Bargahs and other Eid congregations across Punjab.

He also directed to ensure security for cattle markets and recreational places.

He said that ban on collection of hides by proscribed organizations and without permission should be strictly implemented and individuals or organizations taking law in their own hands should not be spared.

He expressed these views while issuing directions to the RPOs and DPOs across Punjab during a video link conference in connection with the Eid-ul-Azha and 14th of August Security Plan.

The IGP said that on Eid-ul-Azha and 14th of August, zero tolerance policy should be adopted to deal with one wheeling, aerial firing and other criminal acts. Duration of patrolling in the vicinity of cattle markets should be increased along with continuing police pickets near business centers, banks and markets, he added.

He directed to start search, sweep, combing and intelligence based operations in all districts across the province on daily basis, during which credentials of citizens staying in hotels should be checked by Hotel Eye software, and patrolling of Dolphin, PERU and QRF should also be increased.

Arif Nawaz said that for the smooth flow of traffic during Eid holidays, effective strategy should be adopted, adding that for the security of Eid congregations especially on open places, walk through gates and metal detectors should be used for checking.

He said that DPOs should personally supervise initiatives to address the problems of overseas Pakistani and no slackness in this regard would be tolerated.

The IGP directed RPO Rawalpindi to ensure security and traffic management during Eid holidays for the tourists visiting Murree, and after reaching the parking capacity limit with the help of media, a timely awareness campaign should be initiated so that more tourists would not come to Murree.

During Video link Conference all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs participated through video link while Addl. IG Operations Inam Ghani, Addl: IG PHP Manzoor Sarwar Ch, Addl: IG CTD Muhammad Tahir Rai, Addl: IG Elite Shahid Hanif, DIG Headquarters Khurram Ali Shah, DIG Legal Jawad Doagr, DIG D&I Ahsan Younas and other officers were present.