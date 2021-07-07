IGP directs to hold `open kuthcries’ for people belonging to other cities

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2021) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed all police officials to organize `open kutcheries’ in their respective areas to listen issues of people belonging to various cities of provinces and ensure immediate resolution of their problems.



According to details, Islamabad police chief directed DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar to compile a program for Zonal Police officers and interactions of SPs, SDPOs and SHOs should be ensured with people belonging to cities of various provinces.

He said that positive image of policemen should be ensured before them through unbiased approach towards anyone.

All SPs, SDPOs and SHOs are following the program finalized by DIG (Operations) and `open kutcheries’ are being arranged in various areas.

Moreover, interaction with members of conciliatory committees, chambers of commerce, representatives of civil societies and notables is underway while positive response is being given by the citizens belonging to various areas and segments.

People give their recommendations for bringing improvement in policing affairs which are also being adopted by Islamabad police in their professional matters.



The IGP said that Islamabad is the Capital of the country and people belonging to any part of the country are respectable for the force.

He said that no discrimination is allowed against anyone on the basis of the area while doors of police officials are open to listen the issues of citizens.

Islamabad police chief hoped that interaction during `open kutcheries’ would help to promote friendly policing.

He said that several steps have been taken for effective policing including policy of free registration of crime while accountability mechanism has been adopted to make policemen more responsive toward public.



It is impossible for police to get the desired results without cooperation of citizens, he said that and stressed the need to enhance relations for eliminating drug peddling activities and crime from the city.



He expressed satisfaction over the performance of conciliatory committees and said that steps have been taken to make them more functional and active as well as honest persons are being included in it.



All these steps are aimed to promote community policing, resolve the issues of people at their door steps through merit and curb activities of anti-social elements, the IGP added.