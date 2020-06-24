UrduPoint.com
IGP Directs To Implement SOPs Regarding COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:09 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Tuesday directed the police officers to strictly implement the SOPs regarding COVID-19 pandemic for minimizing the spread of virus.

He directed the cops to perform duties with more diligence and passion and said that special attention should be paid to the compliance of SOPs in the areas sealed by the government during smart lockdown.

He expressed these views while talking to the officers during a meeting at Central Police Office.

The IGP said that actions should be continued in markets, bazaars and other public places in collaboration with other departments concerned.

During the meeting, the IGP was briefed that 109,583 shops were checked in the markets and bazaars across the province so far out of which 12,387 had been sealed over violations of SOPs.

During the operation, 139,858 motorcycles, 45,684 vehicles and 27,443 public transport vehicles were also checked while 51,410 vehicles, motorcycles and public transport vehicles were fined.

The IGP was informed that 379 shops were inspected across the province on June 22 and 771 shops were sealed and closed for violation of SOPs. Similarly, 6,491 motorcycles, 2,188 vehicles and 1,759 public transport vehicles were also checked.

The provincial police officer directed the regional and district police officers to expedite the operations and submit a report to the Central Police Office on daily basis.

