IGP directs to improve performance for eliminating crimes

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday said that while maintaining the rule of law in the society, eradication of criminal elements and easy delivery of best service to the citizens was the objective of Punjab Police so that all command officers through full counter-operations should promote a sense of security in society for friendly policing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday said that while maintaining the rule of law in the society, eradication of criminal elements and easy delivery of best service to the citizens was the objective of Punjab Police so that all command officers through full counter-operations should promote a sense of security in society for friendly policing.

He said that the officers and personnel who were illegally detaining the accused did not deserve any concession as the entire force was facing criticism due to these few black sheep and departmental action and legal proceedings against those responsible for deaths in custody should not be delayed.

He said that SP Complaints should play its role more effectively for the timely registration of complaints of citizens while those who had lodged false FIRs, proceedings under section 182 should not be delayed at all. He said that eradication of crimes against children and women especially abuse was one of his top priorities so forensic science and geo-fencing should be used to the fullest to punish the culprits involved in such crimes.

The IGP said that the new vehicles provided by the government should be used only for operational duties in the police stations while in difficult economic conditions, the Punjab government provided them with new vehicles and other resources so it was needed to improve performance by uprooting the crime and strengthening the government's writ.

Inam Ghani stressed that by the end of November, the launch of digital road signs test of driving license in the style of Lahore Police should be ensured across the province so that the use of modern technology not only fully benefit the citizens but also would enhance transparency and merit.

He said that the atmosphere of trust between the police and the people could be further enhanced only with better attitude towards the citizens, better performance of duties and improvement of public service delivery, adding that regular firing practice of the personnel in the police lines of all the districts should be ensured so that in case of emergency the personnel could perform better.

The IGP said that the accused involved in the production, sale and use of metallic thread of kites did not deserve any concession so all the circle officers should intensify the operations against the kite flying violators in the areas under their control.

He expressed these views while issuing instructions during Police Senior Command Conference at the Central Police Office here. All Additional IGs, all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs and other officers were also present.

During the conference, the IGP said that drugs dealers involved in the nefarious business of drug trafficking were the scourge of the society which should be uprooted and brought to justice.

Information based intelligence operations should be continued and big crocodiles as well as small dealers cleaning should also be ensured.