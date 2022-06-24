IGP directs to make Lahore drug free city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Thursday reiterated that securing the future of youth by eradicating drugs from society was one of the top priorities of Punjab police.

He emphasised upon shoring up massive crackdown against criminals of this nefarious business and assigned a task to Lahore police for making provincial capital drug free city by formulating a plan of action with mutual cooperation of district administration, health department, social welfare and other relevant departments.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed that concrete steps be taken to relocate and rehabilitate the drug addicts spotted on streets, roads and sidewalks of the city, whereas intelligence-based action should also be taken against the drug supply network.

The IG Punjab directed that crackdown on those involved in sale and purchase of modern drugs, ice (meth), sheesha and other drugs in Lahore and other cities be expedited. He stressed upon running an awareness campaign with cooperation of civil society in hostels, educational institutions and other public places.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed the DPOs of all the districts to take stern action against the elements involved in heinous drug menace. He said that all the departments had to work together to save the youth from the scourge of drugs so close coordination with other law enforcers working in this regard and effective follow up should be ensured.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting held at the Central Police Office to curb drug use, sale and purchase.

The meeting was briefed that this year Punjab police had registered 16,966 cases of drugs in the province while 17,230 persons were arrested. Similarly, 2487 cases had been registered in Lahore this year and 2505 people were arrested.

The IG Punjab stressed upon taking strict action against manufacture, sale and purchase of modern narcotic drugs like sheesha, ice (meth) charas, heroin and alcohol.

Additional IG Operations Punjab, Additional IG Investigation Punjab, DIG Operations Punjab, CCPO Lahore, DIG Operations Lahore and DIG Investigation Lahore were also present on the occasion.