IGP Directs To Recover Wajiha Swati

Wed 22nd December 2021 | 08:28 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Wednesday said that abducted Pakistani-American women Wajiha Swati should be recovered safely at the earliest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Wednesday said that abducted Pakistani-American women Wajiha Swati should be recovered safely at the earliest.

He directed the CPO Rawalpindi to personally supervise the investigation of the case and said that all resources be utilized for safe recovery of the abductee.

Regarding the significant development in the case of Wajiha Swati, the spokesperson of police said that Rawalpindi police had arrested Rizwan Habib, ex-husband of Wajiha Swati named in the case and further investigation was underway.

The case was registered at Morgah police station on the complaint of son of abductee.

In this regard, Rawalpindi police were working day and night to bring the case to a logical conclusion at the earliest, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan also took notice of the incident, in which, a civilian was killed in an aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in Rawalpindi.

He, while seeking a report of the incident from RPO Rawalpindi, directed that strict legal action be taken against the accused who opened fire in the air.

He added that accused involved in displaying weapons and aerial firing did notdeserve any sympathy.

However, CPO Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani suspended SHO Pir Wadhahi over the incident.

