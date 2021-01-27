UrduPoint.com
IGP Directs To Remove Barriers Hindering In Smooth Traffic Flow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

IGP directs to remove barriers hindering in smooth traffic flow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman Wednesday directed to remove barriers from all the roads to ensure smooth traffic flow and reactivate traffic citizen liaison committee.

He himself visited main avenues of the Federal capital including Expressway, Faisal Avenue, Kashmir Highway, Murree Road, Bhara Kau, 7th Avenue and directed to remove barriers from Faizabad police check post hindering smooth traffic flow.

He assigned the task to Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed to reactivate the traffic citizen liaison committee within 10 days so that the traffic related issues could be pointed out with mutual cooperation.

The IGP directed to ensure steps for smooth traffic flow during peak hours and said it was our top priority to ensure convenience to road users.

He asked to take strict action against those involved in violation of traffic rules, using non-pattern number plates, tinted glasses and high intensity discharge lights.

He directed to remove illegal parking from the city and facilitate the road users.

