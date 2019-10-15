UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Directs To Remove Check Posts In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 10:52 PM

IGP directs to remove check posts in Punjab

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan directed the field officers to remove check posts except inter-provincial and inter-district check posts across the province and also ensure strict implementation of new SOPs for checking of vehicles and citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan directed the field officers to remove check posts except inter-provincial and inter-district check posts across the province and also ensure strict implementation of new SOPs for checking of vehicles and citizens.

He issued this direction during a video link conference held at Central Police Office here on Tuesday. During the meeting, law and order situation, crime graph and performance of police teams were reviewed.

The IGP said that instead of monitoring through police barriers and checkposts, monitoring should be ensured through CCTV cameras and patrolling. He said, police officials should take part in operational activities instead of standing at the police check posts barriers.

He further said that in case of any misbehave at inter-provincial and inter-district check posts relevant DSP would be held responsible and a strict action would be taken against him.

He further said that citizen could lodge a complaint on 8787 IGP Complaint centre regarding the presence of police check post/barrier anywhere in Punjab and a strict action would be taken against the responsible officials.

The IGP said that on the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) a four-tier security should be provided to processions and majalis.

During video link conference all RPOs briefed the IGP about the crime situation and performance of police teams in their respective regions, on which IG Punjab directed all DPOs to personally reach at the scene in cases of violence and rape against children and women. He further directed all DPOs to share weekly progress reports of the cases about women and children with the Central Police Office.

He also emphasised to utilize all available resources for the security of Urs Hazrat Usman Ali Hajveri (RA) and shrine administration must also be consulted while devising a security plan.

In the meeting, Additional IGs, DIGs and other senior officers were also present.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Law And Order Vehicles Progress Nawaz Khan Women All Share

Recent Stories

The Carlyle Group completes acquisition of shareho ..

11 minutes ago

ADNOC and Gazprom Neft Sign Strategic Framework Ag ..

11 minutes ago

Russian President departs UAE

26 minutes ago

UAE is a key player in the global food security ec ..

26 minutes ago

Royal couple arrives at Pakistan monument in tradi ..

37 minutes ago

14 percent of the world&#039;s food is lost after ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.