IGP directs to remove check posts in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab , Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan directed the field officers to remove check posts except inter-provincial and inter-district check posts across the province and also ensure strict implementation of new SOPs for checking of vehicles and citizens.

He issued this direction during a video link conference held at Central Police Office here on Tuesday. During the meeting, law and order situation, crime graph and performance of police teams were reviewed.

The IGP said that instead of monitoring through police barriers and checkposts, monitoring should be ensured through CCTV cameras and patrolling. He said, police officials should take part in operational activities instead of standing at the police check posts barriers.

He further said that in case of any misbehave at inter-provincial and inter-district check posts relevant DSP would be held responsible and a strict action would be taken against him.

He further said that citizen could lodge a complaint on 8787 IGP Complaint centre regarding the presence of police check post/barrier anywhere in Punjab and a strict action would be taken against the responsible officials.

The IGP said that on the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) a four-tier security should be provided to processions and majalis.

During video link conference all RPOs briefed the IGP about the crime situation and performance of police teams in their respective regions, on which IG Punjab directed all DPOs to personally reach at the scene in cases of violence and rape against children and women. He further directed all DPOs to share weekly progress reports of the cases about women and children with the Central Police Office.

He also emphasised to utilize all available resources for the security of Urs Hazrat Usman Ali Hajveri (RA) and shrine administration must also be consulted while devising a security plan.

In the meeting, Additional IGs, DIGs and other senior officers were also present.