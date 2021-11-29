IGP directs to shift impounded vehicle from police stations

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed all Zonal SPs to shift private vehicles parked at police stations at some other suitable place

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed all Zonal SPs to shift private vehicles parked at police stations at some other suitable place.

He said this step would help improve civic look at the police stations besides proving a harbinger of change in the police culture.

He said it is to ensure that vehicles shifted to some other proper place are secure.

He directed to accelerate steps to hand over vehiclespoli custody to their real owners after thorough process and those unclaimed to be auctioned.

IGP Islamabad, in a message, has asked the concerned officials to entertain the visitors cordially that he believed would help improve police image in the public eyes.

He said it is the duty of every official to earn respect for the department.

It is to mention here that the IGP had some times back visited the police stations and ordered shifting of the vehicles to some other place.