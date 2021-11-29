UrduPoint.com

IGP Directs To Shift Impounded Vehicle From Police Stations

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 01:03 PM

IGP directs to shift impounded vehicle from police stations

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed all Zonal SPs to shift private vehicles parked at police stations at some other suitable place

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed all Zonal SPs to shift private vehicles parked at police stations at some other suitable place.

He said this step would help improve civic look at the police stations besides proving a harbinger of change in the police culture.

He said it is to ensure that vehicles shifted to some other proper place are secure.

He directed to accelerate steps to hand over vehiclespoli custody to their real owners after thorough process and those unclaimed to be auctioned.

IGP Islamabad, in a message, has asked the concerned officials to entertain the visitors cordially that he believed would help improve police image in the public eyes.

He said it is the duty of every official to earn respect for the department.

It is to mention here that the IGP had some times back visited the police stations and ordered shifting of the vehicles to some other place.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles All

Recent Stories

Emiratis recall all meanings of loyalty and utmost ..

Emiratis recall all meanings of loyalty and utmost belonging and giving: UAQ Rul ..

19 minutes ago
 Nations are built by sacrifices of their loyal son ..

Nations are built by sacrifices of their loyal sons: RAK Ruler

34 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik stun fans in Karachi

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik stun fans in Karachi

42 minutes ago
 Russia, China to Sign Some 20 Deals in Various Fie ..

Russia, China to Sign Some 20 Deals in Various Fields at Bilateral Energy Forum ..

46 minutes ago
 SC dismisses plea seeking dismissal of NADRA offic ..

SC dismisses plea seeking dismissal of NADRA officer

47 minutes ago
 Russia-China Trade Turnover Creates Great Potentia ..

Russia-China Trade Turnover Creates Great Potential for Payments in Yuan, Rubles ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.