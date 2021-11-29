UrduPoint.com

IGP Directs To Shift Impounded Vehicle From Police Stations

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 04:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed all Zonal SPs to shift private vehicles parked at police stations at some other suitable place.

He said this step would help improve civic look of the police stations besides proving a harbinger of change in the police culture.

He said it should be ensured that vehicles shifted to some other proper place are secure. He directed to accelerate steps to hand over vehicles in police custody to their real owners after thorough process and those unclaimed to be auctioned.

The IGP, in a message, has asked the officials concerned to entertain the visitors cordially that he believed would help improve police image in the public eyes. He said it is the duty of every official to earn respect for the department.

It is to mention here that the IGP also conducted visits to the police stations and ordered shifting of the vehicles to some other place.

