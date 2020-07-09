IGP directs to work with commitment for implementing law

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Thursday urged the police officers to perform duties with hard work, determination and commitment for implementing the law and ensuring provision of prompt justice to the people.

He said that expenses related to investigation had been provided to the investigation officers in all ranges and districts, adding that those officers who demand cost of investigation from plaintiff or aggrieved citizens of case, would be taken to task.

The IGP said that for provision of justice to people of South Punjab, resources were being provided to Additional IG South Punjab office. He added that Addl IG Police South Punjab had been assigned the task to make service delivery and complaint management system more functional.

Shoaib Dastgir said that appeals regarding different punishments and service matters of police officials from Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur would be heard by Addl IG South Punjab.

He expressed these views while inaugurating various police projects and later addressing the Police Darbar at Police Lines, Multan.

Addl Inspector General South Punjab Inam Ghani and Regional Police officer Waseem Ahmad Khan, CPO Multan Hassan Raza Khan, DPO Vehari Ehsaan Ullah Chohan, DPO Khanewal Ali Waseem and DPO Lodhran Syed Karar Hussain along with other police officers were present.

The provincial police officer inaugurated new conference room of RPO office.

Later, he reached Police Training College and inaugurated modern 'roti' plant and new class rooms made for trainees.

Shoaib Dastgir said that a transparent mechanism of investigation was being introduced at police stations level, adding that in this regard complete facilities would be provided to field force and the government was providing vehicles to police having worth of 2.5 billion rupees, he maintained.