IGP Directs Urgent Based Investigation Into Police Lines' Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 12:10 PM

IGP directs urgent based investigation into Police Lines' blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muazzam Jah Ansari here on Tuesday visited the site of the deadly blast in Malik Saad Police Lines and discussed matters related to carrying out thorough and prompt investigations into the fateful terror incident.

During his talks with police officers, the IGP directed for carrying out of a prompt and accurate investigation into one of the deadliest terror attacks in Peshawar.

Terming the incident a crime against humanity, the provincial police chief sought a report on security laps inside the sensitive area.

He showed his resolve that perpetrators involved in this inhuman act would be brought before justice at all costs.

On the occasion, the IGP was told that the suicide bomber might have joined the people entering for Zuhar prayer in Police Lines mosque.

The IGP was told that the death toll in the dreadful terror incident has reached 88 while 52 injured were under treatment at the hospital.

