IGP Directs Zonal Officers To Spare Two Hours Daily For Visitors

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 08:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younas Tuesday directed all the zonal officers to spare two hours daily to address visitors' issues.

According to the schedule, Zonal SPs and SDPOs would be available for public from 2 pm to 4 pm, while SHOs would ensure their presence at the police stations from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The move would not only build public confidence on the force, but eventually promote friendly policing culture among the masses, he said.

He said the problems of the citizens should be listened with full attention and resolved on priority basis. No sluggishness would be tolerated in this regard, the IGP warned.

