IGP Disburses Rs. 9.5m Among Families Of 15 Police Martyrs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 08:16 PM
Under the supervision of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the construction of homes for the families of police martyrs is progressing towards completion, with payments for construction costs being made without interruption
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Under the supervision of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the construction of homes for the families of police martyrs is progressing towards completion, with payments for construction costs being made without interruption.
He has disbursed Rs. 9.5 million for the construction of homes for the families of 15 martyrs.
At a ceremony held at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday, IG Punjab provided the final installment of Rs. 500,000 each to the families of 7 martyrs. Previously, these families had received Rs. Two million each in installments.
Four families were given double installments of Rs.
One million each for construction work, and another four families received Rs. 500,000 each.
IG Punjab said that Punjab Police has so far provided Rs. 38 million to 23 families for home construction through its welfare fund.
The remaining construction work will be completed with the cooperation of the relevant RPOs and DPOs.
He added that the mission to provide homes to the families of all police martyrs before 2017 is rapidly approaching completion and will soon be accomplished.
The families of the martyrs who received the checks expressed their gratitude to IG Punjab.
Recent Stories
IG Punjab reviews security arrangements for upcoming matches at Gaddafi Stadium
FIA launches state-of-the-art Risk Analysis Unit, Forensic Lab to boost border ..
41,995 power pilferers arrested in Punjab this year
First shipment of mpox vaccines due in DRC Thursday: Africa CDC
113 NAVTTC students selected for Chinese scholarships
‘Gas prices to remain stable this winter’
Dolphins get Sarfaraz Ahmed as mentor
Sindh govt to purchase 138 double cabin vehicles for ACS
PTA & PAFLA Meeting on Facilitation of Freelancers
Synergy Group puts on a dominating show with 10 wins at the first ever internati ..
KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG Punjab reviews security arrangements for upcoming matches at Gaddafi Stadium49 seconds ago
-
FIA launches state-of-the-art Risk Analysis Unit, Forensic Lab to boost border control51 seconds ago
-
41,995 power pilferers arrested in Punjab this year53 seconds ago
-
113 NAVTTC students selected for Chinese scholarships1 minute ago
-
American doctor lectures on modern medical trends at PINS2 hours ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness arrangements2 hours ago
-
Chinese delegation calls on Engr Amir Muqam2 hours ago
-
A delegation of PAFLA visits PTA headquarters2 hours ago
-
OGDCL joins UN global compact to promote SDGs2 hours ago
-
DC Battagram conducts surprise inspections of health facilities, school2 hours ago
-
3 arrested, cases registered for overpricing essentials2 hours ago
-
PSCA's wrestler Haroon Masih wins gold medal2 hours ago