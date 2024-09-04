Open Menu

IGP Disburses Rs. 9.5m Among Families Of 15 Police Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 08:16 PM

IGP disburses Rs. 9.5m among families of 15 police martyrs

Under the supervision of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the construction of homes for the families of police martyrs is progressing towards completion, with payments for construction costs being made without interruption

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Under the supervision of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the construction of homes for the families of police martyrs is progressing towards completion, with payments for construction costs being made without interruption.

He has disbursed Rs. 9.5 million for the construction of homes for the families of 15 martyrs.

At a ceremony held at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday, IG Punjab provided the final installment of Rs. 500,000 each to the families of 7 martyrs. Previously, these families had received Rs. Two million each in installments.

Four families were given double installments of Rs.

One million each for construction work, and another four families received Rs. 500,000 each.

IG Punjab said that Punjab Police has so far provided Rs. 38 million to 23 families for home construction through its welfare fund.

The remaining construction work will be completed with the cooperation of the relevant RPOs and DPOs.

He added that the mission to provide homes to the families of all police martyrs before 2017 is rapidly approaching completion and will soon be accomplished.

The families of the martyrs who received the checks expressed their gratitude to IG Punjab.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab 2017 All Million

Recent Stories

IG Punjab reviews security arrangements for upcomi ..

IG Punjab reviews security arrangements for upcoming matches at Gaddafi Stadium

49 seconds ago
 FIA launches state-of-the-art Risk Analysis Unit, ..

FIA launches state-of-the-art Risk Analysis Unit, Forensic Lab to boost border ..

51 seconds ago
 41,995 power pilferers arrested in Punjab this yea ..

41,995 power pilferers arrested in Punjab this year

53 seconds ago
 First shipment of mpox vaccines due in DRC Thursda ..

First shipment of mpox vaccines due in DRC Thursday: Africa CDC

56 seconds ago
 113 NAVTTC students selected for Chinese scholarsh ..

113 NAVTTC students selected for Chinese scholarships

1 minute ago
 ‘Gas prices to remain stable this winter’

‘Gas prices to remain stable this winter’

1 hour ago
Dolphins get Sarfaraz Ahmed as mentor

Dolphins get Sarfaraz Ahmed as mentor

2 hours ago
 Sindh govt to purchase 138 double cabin vehicles f ..

Sindh govt to purchase 138 double cabin vehicles for ACS

3 hours ago
 PTA & PAFLA Meeting on Facilitation of Freelancers

PTA & PAFLA Meeting on Facilitation of Freelancers

3 hours ago
 Synergy Group puts on a dominating show with 10 wi ..

Synergy Group puts on a dominating show with 10 wins at the first ever internati ..

3 hours ago
 KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants iss ..

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case

7 hours ago
 Hania Aamir receives interview request from promin ..

Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan