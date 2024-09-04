IGP disburses Rs. 9.5m among families of 15 police martyrs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Under the supervision of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the construction of homes for the families of police martyrs is progressing towards completion, with payments for construction costs being made without interruption.

He has disbursed Rs. 9.5 million for the construction of homes for the families of 15 martyrs.

At a ceremony held at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday, IG Punjab provided the final installment of Rs. 500,000 each to the families of 7 martyrs. Previously, these families had received Rs. Two million each in installments.

Four families were given double installments of Rs.

One million each for construction work, and another four families received Rs. 500,000 each.

IG Punjab said that Punjab Police has so far provided Rs. 38 million to 23 families for home construction through its welfare fund.

The remaining construction work will be completed with the cooperation of the relevant RPOs and DPOs.

He added that the mission to provide homes to the families of all police martyrs before 2017 is rapidly approaching completion and will soon be accomplished.

The families of the martyrs who received the checks expressed their gratitude to IG Punjab.