Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 08:49 PM

IGP discusses administrative, professional steps about police working

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar chaired a meeting of the police executive board at Central Police Office here on Friday and discussed administrative and professional matters related to working of the police field formations.

Senior officers presented suggestions and recommendations regarding administrative and policy issues. In the executive board meeting, various issues including Punjab Mounted Police Force, inclusion of Band Staff in Telecommunication Wing and Welfare initiatives were discussed.

The meeting also reviewed progress of various development projects, welfare measures of the force. The IGP ordered that proposals should be finalised and presented in the next meeting for taking a decision.

He said the supervisory officers should complete all ongoing projects within the stipulated time line under personal supervision.

Additional IG South Punjab, MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority participated through video link while Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry, Additional IG Welfare Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IG CTD Waseem Sial, Commandant Punjab Constabulary, Imran Arshad, Additional IGP PHP Rao Abdul Karim, Additional IG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig and Additional IG Elite Waqar Abbasi, heads of all departments, DIGs and other senior officers were also present.

