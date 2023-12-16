IGP discusses election security strategy with Election Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, held discussions with Election Commissioner Sharifullah at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi on Saturday.

They deliberated on security strategies and plans for the imminent general elections, focusing on constituency details, polling stations, staffing, and necessary security arrangements, according to a spokesman for Sindh Police.

Emphasizing the police's dedication, the IGP assured a comprehensive security cover throughout the electoral process, ensuring the safety of ballot boxes.

He highlighted the importance of stakeholder consultation and the implementation of an effective security plan as key priorities for the Sindh Police ahead of the elections.