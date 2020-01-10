IGP discusses police projects, departmental issues in meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir has said that all projects meant for public facilitation and change in Thana culture, initiated by the Punjab Police in all districts, should be completed in the given time-frame, especially the follow-up of summaries of new projects.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on the development projects of police, up-gradation of available resources and departmental issues at the Central Police Office, here on Friday.

The IG said that the safe city Lahore based projects of Integrated command, control and communication system, which are under construction in big cities of the province like Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Sargodha should be completed at the earliest.

He said that internal accountability branch should ensure standard inspection of police offices, lines and police stations.

He also directed all district police officers (DPOs) and SPs to furnish inspection report of the police stations under their control, to the Central Police Office regularly.

The IG said that monitoring system of entry and exit check-posts and locks-up at the police stations should be made more effective. He directed the officers that the complaints received by the IGP complaint cell 8787 should be resolved within minimum possible time. He said that timing and plan of Dolphin and other patrolling wings on roads should be reconstituted and an effective crackdown should be launched against criminals in all districts.

Additional IGs and DIGs along with other officers were also present.