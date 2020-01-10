UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Discusses Police Projects, Departmental Issues In Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 08:29 PM

IGP discusses police projects, departmental issues in meeting

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir has said that all projects meant for public facilitation and change in Thana culture, initiated by the Punjab Police in all districts, should be completed in the given time-frame, especially the follow-up of summaries of new projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir has said that all projects meant for public facilitation and change in Thana culture, initiated by the Punjab Police in all districts, should be completed in the given time-frame, especially the follow-up of summaries of new projects.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on the development projects of police, up-gradation of available resources and departmental issues at the Central Police Office, here on Friday.

The IG said that the safe city Lahore based projects of Integrated command, control and communication system, which are under construction in big cities of the province like Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Sargodha should be completed at the earliest.

He said that internal accountability branch should ensure standard inspection of police offices, lines and police stations.

He also directed all district police officers (DPOs) and SPs to furnish inspection report of the police stations under their control, to the Central Police Office regularly.

The IG said that monitoring system of entry and exit check-posts and locks-up at the police stations should be made more effective. He directed the officers that the complaints received by the IGP complaint cell 8787 should be resolved within minimum possible time. He said that timing and plan of Dolphin and other patrolling wings on roads should be reconstituted and an effective crackdown should be launched against criminals in all districts.

Additional IGs and DIGs along with other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Police Punjab Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Criminals All

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner kicks off polio campaign in di ..

2 minutes ago

Universities must be connected with communities: V ..

2 minutes ago

MA English student killed in accident in Okara

2 minutes ago

Kane absence has Mourinho down in the dumps

2 minutes ago

France scrum-half Dupont in first season start for ..

13 minutes ago

Police disperse protesters in Algerian capital

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.