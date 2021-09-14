UrduPoint.com

IGP Dismisses DSP From Service On Charge Of Corruption

Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan on Monday dismissed DSP Asadullah Shah, former Zonal Commander BC from services on charges of corruption, misconduct and mismanagement from officials for not performing his duty and remained absent without legal permission

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan on Monday dismissed DSP Asadullah Shah, former Zonal Commander BC from services on charges of corruption, misconduct and mismanagement from officials for not performing his duty and remained absent without legal permission.

According to spokesman of Balochistan Police, IGP Balochistan called him earlier for personal hearing but the DSP Asadullah Shah could not give satisfactory answer to IGP during investigation.

