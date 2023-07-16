IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2023 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :A ceremony was held at Central Police Office (CPO) here on Saturday, in which Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar awarded 86 officers and personnel with cash prizes and certificates of appreciation.

Among the recipients of the awards were the officers and officials of police, dolphin, elite and other formations from constable to inspector rank.

Taking on the occasion, the IGP said that the motivation instills the spirit of better performance in the force, adding that all officers and personnel who received the awards would perform their duties with more enthusiasm to serve and protect the public.

In recognition of the services of the constabulary, shoulder brands have been started according to the service period, he said. More resources would be utilized for the health, welfare of the force in the new financial year, he added.

Dr. Usman Anwar also installed the new rank badges to the promoted officers in the ceremony.

DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG IT Ahsan Younas, AIG Discipline Ahsan Saif Ullah and other officers were present.

