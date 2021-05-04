UrduPoint.com
IGP Distributes Cheques Among Martyred Cops Families Due To COVID-19

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar Tuesday distributed cheques amounting to Rs. 100,000/- each among the heirs of police officers and personnel martyred by COVID-19 pandemic during their duties.

The cheques, donated by a private organization, to the heirs of 24 martyrs of Sindh Police were distributed in a simple but dignified ceremony held at Central Police Office Karachi.

The IGP Sindh on the occasion said that the heirs of the police officers and personnel who were martyred due to coronavirus should never feel alone. The police department should take all possible steps for their welfare as well as ensure employment for the heirs of the martyrs in the department.

Apart from DIGP Headquarters Sindh, AIGP Welfare Sindh and AIGP Admin CPO, representatives of private sector were also present on the occasion.

