IGP Distributes Commendation Certificates To CCD Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2025 | 12:32 AM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Friday distributed commendation certificates to top-performing Crime Control Department (CCD) officers during a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, Lahore

According to Punjab Police spokesperson, Additional IG CCD Punjab Sohail Zafar Chattha, DIG CCD Umar Farooq Salamat, DIG CCD Waqasul Hassan, Tanveer Hussain Tunio SSP Admin, RO Gujranwala Mansoor Aman, SSP CCD Lahore Aftab Phulrwan, SP Legal Headquarters Rana Ibad Ahmad Khan were awarded appreciation letters.

Similarly, Kamran Amir Khan RO CCD Multan, Shahmeer Ahmad SP CCD Lahore, Rana Ibad DSP Legal CCD, and DSP Nasir Abbas Panjotha were also encouraged with appreciation letters.

IGP Punjab Dr Usman said that the CCD has shown remarkable performance in suppressing heinous crimes within a very short time. He instructed the officers to continue carrying out their professional duties with greater diligence and dedication. Dr. Usman further said that the infrastructure, logistics and human resources of the CCD are being continuously improved. He also directed the officers to establish a sustainable database of organised criminals, gangs and proclaimed offenders.

