IGP Emphasizes Crackdown On Aerial Firing, Organized Crime

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, stressed the urgency of addressing incidents of aerial firing, stating that they cannot be overlooked and those responsible must face consequences

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, stressed the urgency of addressing incidents of aerial firing, stating that they cannot be overlooked and those responsible must face consequences. This assertion came during a meeting chaired by IGP Raja with DIGPs and SSPs from the province to discuss law and order.

The meeting delved into various topics including the Smart Verification System (SVAS), surprise inspections, aerial firing incidents, police actions, checkpoints, and measures against police officials involved in organized crime.

IGP Raja highlighted the importance of a stringent SVAS at entry and exit points to curb smuggling and illegal weapon trade from other provinces, urging strict snap checks for effective monitoring.

He instructed SSPs to conduct surprise visits to police stations and checkpoints, demanding reports via concerned DSPs and DPOs.

Raja advocated for district-level measures to prevent incidents like aerial firing at events such as weddings, emphasizing the need to involve local dignitaries and community figures. Mosques and public announcements were suggested as channels for spreading awareness.

Senior police officers were urged to coordinate efforts for effective police picketing and surveillance to thwart crimes and apprehend individuals or groups involved in criminal activities.

He sternly instructed that police personnel involved in organized crime must not be pardoned, stressing the necessity of taking strict departmental and legal actions backed by solid evidence.

The meeting saw attendance from all DIGPs and District SSPs.

