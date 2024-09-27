Open Menu

IGP Emphasizes Important Role Of Mosques In Promoting Societal Reforms

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar emphasized the important role of mosques in promoting societal reforms and ensuring peace and justice.

In recognition of this, Punjab Police has introduced another commendable initiative in community policing aimed at addressing citizen’s problems. As part of this initiative, senior officers, including RPOs and DPOs, visited local mosques on Friday.

After the prayers, they engaged with the public, listened to their problems, grievances and issued immediate orders for their resolution.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar emphasized that according to the spirit and teachings of islam, mosques should serve as a centre of community contact. The need and importance of mosques in societal reforms and development can not be denied, he added.

The IG Punjab directed that senior officers should ensure resolving citizens' issues at their doorstep through mosques and other such engagements while also informing them about the services and facilities provided by the police, which is strengthening the atmosphere of cooperation and trust between the police and the public.

