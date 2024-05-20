IGP Emphasizes Improvement Of Medical Facilities In Police Hospitals
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday chaired a meeting regarding the enhancement of medical facilities in police hospitals and dispensaries at the Central Police Office in Karachi.
According to spokesman for Sindh Police, the session was attended by senior officials, including the Additional IGP-Finance and Welfare, DIGPs of Headquarters, Finance, and Traffic, as well as the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Police Hospital Garden and the Project Director of IT.
Participation also extended through video link to DIGP Hyderabad and the MS of the Police Hospital in Hyderabad.
A comprehensive briefing on the current state of medical facilities was presented by the AIGP-Welfare. The briefing highlighted that the Police Hospital in Karachi serves around 1,000 patients daily through its outpatient department (OPD), while the Police Hospital in Hyderabad accommodates 250 patients per day.
IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon underscored the necessity for these hospitals to excel in terms of OPD services, availability of skilled doctors, medicines, and diagnostic facilities.
He directed the formation of a committee comprising police officers from the medical department. This committee will be tasked with modernizing the OPD services.
The IGP also instructed the committee to solicit proposals from the private medical sector to enhance the provision of OPD services, medicines, and other essential facilities. Emphasizing the need for experienced medical professionals and adequate diagnostic resources, Ghulam Nabi Memon called for improved services in district-level police dispensaries.
Furthermore, the IGP directed that police hospitals in Karachi and Hyderabad, along with district dispensaries, should adopt procurement and supply procedures akin to those used by the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) and Indus Hospital. This directive aims to streamline the availability of medicines and ensure consistent medical supplies.
The meeting concluded with a commitment to elevate the standard of medical care provided to police personnel and their families, reflecting a strategic initiative to integrate better healthcare practices within the police medical infrastructure.
