IGP encourages Punjab police players participating in 34th National Games

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has invited the players and match officials of the Punjab Police squad participating in the 34th National Games to the Central Police Office.

In the 34th National Games to be held in Quetta from May 22, Punjab Police players and teams are participating in a total of 27 sports including Kabaddi, Wrestling, Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Baseball, Karate, Weightlifting, Wushu, Body Building, Asian Style Kabaddi, while 70 women players are also included in the police force.

Speaking to the national players, IG Punjab instructed all the teams and players to continue hard work and practice for the best performance and said that all the players should win more medals and bring honor to the police department.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the player who wins the gold medal in individual competitions would be given 300,000 rupees, the silver medal winner would be given 200,000 rupees and the bronze medal winner would be given 100,000 rupees, while a special wall would also be made for the players who won medals in sports like police Martyrs and Ghazis.

On this wall, details of their Names and competitions would be displayed.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that Director General Pakistan Police Sports board should ensure priority measures for the convenience of police players and all players should continue their training with hard work and passion.

He said that police athletes participating in national competitions are a valuable asset of the department, so these would be encouraged at all levels.

Speaking at the event, Director General Pakistan Police Sports Board, Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara said that the police athletes are working hard for the national competitions.

Chief Sports Officer DIG Logistics Athar Ismail and DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin also addressed the players and encouraged them.

The ceremony was attended by patron officers of various sports, former Olympians, officials, referees and champion athletes who reiterated their commitment to improve the quality of training and expressed their passion for excellence.