IGP Ensures Protection To Lives, Property Of Citizens

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 11:43 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus said that personnel of the police force should ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens in this critical time

He hoped that the Islamabad police would continue their work with the same commitment and to win laurels for the force.

He expressed these views during an Iftar dinner with policemen of Eagle and Falcon Squad here on Wednesday.

The senior officers of the capital police were also present on the occasion, a news release said.

The Islamabad police chief said that he was feeling very happy to have Iftar dinner with policemen of the force and proud of their services in this challenging time.

He directed all police officials to have `Iftar' with their subordinates performing duties at police pickets.

