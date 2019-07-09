IGP eulogizes safe city project

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 10:41 PM

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan said on Tuesday that safe city was a state of the art project for smart and community policing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan said on Tuesday that safe city was a state of the art project for smart and community policing.

Presiding a high level meeting at Safe City Head office, Qurban Lines here, he said that letter should be sent to LDA asking them not to issue NOC to new housing societies unless installation of surveillance system and cameras.

He said that videos, pictures and other recordings from the network of safe city cameras should be used as important evidence in the case investigations. He also directed that there should be no delay in provision of videos required to investigation officers and police and safe city officers should further improve their coordination.

He further said that unnecessary traffic congestion at roads was an important issue so to resolve this issue on long term basis CTO Lahore in coordination with Safe City Authority officers should devise a traffic management plan giving preference to the public convenience and facility.

He further said that ensuring monitoring of patrolling forces through Safe City Cameras and stern and swift action should be taken against the irresponsible and negligent officials. During meeting one year progress of Safe City and results of coordination between safe city and Lahore police for traffic management and crime control was also reviewed.

During the meeting, CCPO Lahore, DIG Operations, DIG Investigation and CTO Lahore briefed IGP about the working with Safe City, due to the latest system of monitoring and surveillance and due to the timely action of the Safe City and Police a sharp decrease in street crime is recorded, was further shared in the briefing.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan briefed the IG Punjab that during last 6 months PERU and Dolphin force apprehended 351 dacoits and street criminals of 130 gangs involved in street crimes.

DIG Investigation Inam Waheed told the IG Punjab that help from Safe City in 263 cases was requested and out of these so far 252 cases has been worked out which is a great success. During the meeting Chief Operating Officer Safe City DIG Akbar Nasir Khan told the IG Punjab that installation of cameras on 6 more entry and exit points of Lahore would be completed soon which will further improve the monitoring process.

The IG Punjab also directed that Investigation Officers should benefit more from the facility of Safe City Authority and to apprehend the Motorcycle gangs involved in crime so that by a quick response plans of anti social elements can be thwarted.

