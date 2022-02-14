UrduPoint.com

IGP Eulogizes Services Of Retired Cops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younus Monday eulogized the services of retired policemen who performed their due role in maintaining law and order in the federal capital

Addressing the ceremony held here in honor of 183 retired personnel, the IG said that the entire department was proud of their retired officers who had served the department for more than 40 years. The contribution of policemen for rule of law and saving lives and properties of citizens would always be remembered, he added.

He said every personnel should learn from the experiences of retired personnel and serve the department in best way.

He said If any retired officer wants to take part in policing activities, he will be welcomed.

The IGP Islamabad directed SSP Headquarters to form a WhatsApp group of all retired police officers to resolve their issues on priority basis. He also directed for the formulation of a committee to address the issues of police pensioners.

He extended well wishes to the outgoing officers and wished them best of luck in future endeavors.

Later, the capital police chief distributed honorary shields and certificates of appreciation among the police officers.

The ceremony was attended by senior police officers besides large number of Jawans.

>